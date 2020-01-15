Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Whitehead
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Whitehead

Notice Condolences

Dorothy Whitehead Notice
Whitehead Dorothy Margaret
(née Moss) Loving Wife of Douglas and proud mother to Michael and Ken and
much loved Mother-in-Law
to Shirley and Raymond.
Grandmother to Claire, Peter,
James and Jemma.
Great Grandmother to Josh, Leon,
Jac, Daffyd, Poppy and Mia.
Died 31st December 2019.
Funeral Monday 27th January 2020 at Bournemouth Crematorium,
East Chapel at 12 midday.
All welcome. No flowers but donations, if desired to Macmillan Caring Locally, Christchurch.
Published in Hemel Gazette on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -