|
|
|
Whitehead Dorothy Margaret
(née Moss) Loving Wife of Douglas and proud mother to Michael and Ken and
much loved Mother-in-Law
to Shirley and Raymond.
Grandmother to Claire, Peter,
James and Jemma.
Great Grandmother to Josh, Leon,
Jac, Daffyd, Poppy and Mia.
Died 31st December 2019.
Funeral Monday 27th January 2020 at Bournemouth Crematorium,
East Chapel at 12 midday.
All welcome. No flowers but donations, if desired to Macmillan Caring Locally, Christchurch.
Published in Hemel Gazette on Jan. 15, 2020