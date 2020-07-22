Home

Malcolm Jones & Metcalfe (Branch 0166/ Region 8878)
284 high Street
Berkhamstead, Hertfordshire HP4 1AH
Edna Downes

Edna Downes Notice
Downes Edna Katherine Died peacefully on
15th July 2020, aged 98.
Dearly beloved mother of Alison and Marianne, aunt of Monica and Sue, grandmother of Pippa, Victoria, Lydia and Kate, great grandmother of Alice, Henry, William, Juliette, Ted and Hattie.
Edna will be sorely missed by her family and many friends.
Funeral on 6th August 2020.
Details to be announced later.
No flowers please but donations to
The Church of St Lawrence,
Nettleden, Herts.
Any enquiries to
Malcolm Jones & Metcalfe Funeral Directors Tel: 01442 819317
Published in Hemel Gazette on July 22, 2020
