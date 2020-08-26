Home

Edward Perry

Notice Condolences

Edward Perry Notice
Perry Edward
(Eddie) Passed away at
Orchid Care Nursing Home,
Swindon, Wiltshire
(Formerly of Spring Lane,
Hemel Hempstead),
aged 76 years.

Dearly loved Husband of Linda,
loving Dad to Michelle and Stephen, Father-in-law of Martin and Debbie and Grandad to Dominick, Kristian, Alfie, Katie, William and Ellie-Rose.

Funeral service at Garston Crematorium on 10th September at 1.20pm, family flowers only with donations kindly to Parkinson's UK
c/o Cooperative.

Sleep peacefully Grandad,
we will love you forever
XXXXXX
Published in Hemel Gazette on Aug. 26, 2020
