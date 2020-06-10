|
Corney Elisabeth Elisabeth sadly passed away
on 18th May, aged 71.
Beloved wife of the late Roger Corney. Much loved mother of Matthew,
Steven and Chris. Cherished
grandmother of Mathias, Finn,
Rose, Serine and Sara Elise.
Born in Norway, Elisabeth worked
for the airline Braathans Safe for
many years, meeting her husband
Roger along the way.
After marriage and settling in England, she went on to live in Singapore, Japan, Hong Kong, Australia and Thailand, always learning local customs and artistic forms along the way.
Later in life, Elisabeth re invented herself to learn how to teach IT to support people with learning difficulties, and ultimately found a job she loved and was made for - working as a teaching assistant to help and support young minds that needed
a caring and patient touch.
As a family we would like to thank so many people for their lovely messages about mum - everyone without exception mentioning her exceptional kindness and generosity.
Due to the current pandemic situation, the funeral is restricted in terms of attendance, and a further memorial will take place in Norway at a suitable time. Mum received the most incredible end of life care from the amazing Hospice of St Francis.
We would very much appreciate that rather than flowers, donations in her memory be made to this incredible charity to help further their work via https://www.dignityfunerals.co.uk/funeral-notices/18-05-2020-elisabeth-corney/.
Published in Hemel Gazette on June 10, 2020