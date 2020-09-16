Home

Malcolm Jones & Metcalfe
284 High Street
Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire HP4 1AH
01442 864548
Enid Foxall

Enid Foxall Notice
FOXALL Enid Joan Of Ravens Court, Berkhamsted.
Passed peacefully on 3rd September at the age of 96, in the presence of family; much loved by all those she held dear. She will be sincerely missed by sons Jim and Tom, together with Enid's daughter-in-law Barbara, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins and her many friends, who will remember
her particularly for her
kindness and magnanimity.
Enid was well respected in the area, having been Chair of the Little Gaddesden Parish Council and of the Berkhamsted Rural District Council,
a JP, President of the Wycombe Abbey Seniors Association, a Governor of Berkhamsted School and of Lockers Park School. She was an enthusiastic producer of drama in Little Gaddesden and, latterly, in Castle Village, Berkhamsted.
Due to the current restrictions,
a private funeral has been arranged.
Donations in her memory, if desired, can be made to
The Hospice of St Francis at
Malcolm Jones & Metcalfe's webpage: dignityfunerals.co.uk/funeral-notices/03-09-2020-enid-joan-foxall
Published in Hemel Gazette on Sept. 16, 2020
