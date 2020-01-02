Home

J Worley (Funeral Directors) Limited (Hemel Hempstead)
48 Lawn Lane
Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire HP3 9HL
01442 253465
Franklyn Kyne

Franklyn Kyne Notice
Kyne Franklyn Charles Of Rice Close passed away suddenly
on Tuesday, 10th December 2019
aged 70 years.
He will be sadly missed by all.
Funeral service to take place at West Herts Crematorium (South Chapel) on Wednesday, 8th January at 1:20 PM.
All flowers welcome.
Donations, if desired, can be made at www.jworley.co.uk/donate
or by cheque payable to
"Mental Health Research" sent c/o
J. Worley (Funeral Directors) Ltd.
48 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead,
HP3 9HL Tel: (01442) 253465 www.jworley.co.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on Jan. 2, 2020
