|
|
|
Gooch Freda Kathleen Died peacefully at home on
Sunday 2nd February, aged 101.
Freda was born in Bury St Edmunds in 1918 and moved to Tring to be closer to her family in 2016, aged 98.
There is a celebration of her life taking place at Amersham Crematorium on Friday 21st February at 1pm, on what would have been her 102nd birthday.
Anyone who knew her
is welcome to attend.
Our beloved Mother, Grandmother and Friend will be much missed but we are all very grateful to have had over
100 years of her hilarious,
caring and inspirational self.
We will continue to share her many funny stories, our cherished memories and her love of prosecco!
Published in Hemel Gazette on Feb. 12, 2020