Waterhouse Gillian It is with great sadness that the family of Gill Waterhouse announce her passing on 24th August 2020, aged 82 years.
Gill was the founder of Haresfoot School, Berkhamsted and of Hemel Hempstead Netball League and was a much loved mother and granny.
Gill's funeral will be held at
West Herts Crematorium on
16th September, but given current restrictions, it will by invitation only.
Family flowers only but donations in lieu to The Pace Centre https://www.dignityfunerals.co.uk/funeral-notices/24-08-2020-gillian-rosemary-waterhouse/
Published in Hemel Gazette on Sept. 16, 2020
