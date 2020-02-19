|
Cartwright Gordon Frederick Of Cedar Walk, passed away
at St Paul's Care Home on
Saturday, 8th February 2020,
aged 95 years.
Loving father to Richard and Ann, father-in-law to Kaye and Clive, grandfather to Nicholas and Charlotte and great grandfather to
Summer and Theo.
Funeral service to take place at
West Herts Crematorium
(South Chapel) on Wednesday,
26th February at 1:40pm.
All flowers welcome.
Donations, if desired, can be made
at www.jworley.co.uk/donate
or by cheque made payable to
"British Heart Foundation" sent c/o
J. Worley (Funeral Directors) Ltd.
48 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead,
HP3 9HL Tel: (01442) 253465 www.jworley.co.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on Feb. 19, 2020