Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gordon Lake
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gordon Lake

Notice Condolences

Gordon Lake Notice
Lake Gordon David Of Longfield Gardens, Tring
died at Stoke Mandeville Hospital
on Friday, 16th October 2020
aged 72 years.
Beloved husband, dad, grandad and brother who will be sadly missed by all.
Immediate family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, can be made at www.jworley.co.uk/donate
or by cheque made payable to
"British Heart Foundation" sent c/o
J. Worley (Funeral Directors) Ltd.
48 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead,
HP3 9HL Tel: (01442) 253465 www.jworley.co.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on Oct. 28, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -