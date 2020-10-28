|
|
|
Lake Gordon David Of Longfield Gardens, Tring
died at Stoke Mandeville Hospital
on Friday, 16th October 2020
aged 72 years.
Beloved husband, dad, grandad and brother who will be sadly missed by all.
Immediate family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, can be made at www.jworley.co.uk/donate
or by cheque made payable to
"British Heart Foundation" sent c/o
J. Worley (Funeral Directors) Ltd.
48 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead,
HP3 9HL Tel: (01442) 253465 www.jworley.co.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on Oct. 28, 2020