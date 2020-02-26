Home

GANDER Herbert Henry (Bert) Passed away peacefully at The Hospice of St Francis on Tuesday 18th February 2020.

Much loved Husband,
Dad and Grandad
who will be greatly missed
by all his loving family.

Funeral service to be held at West Herts Crematorium North Chapel on Thursday 12th March at 1.20pm.

Family flowers only please. Donations can be made in Bert's memory to
The Hospice of St Francis
via www.memorygiving.com

All enquiries to Neville Funeral Service, Hemel Hempstead
01442 252395
Published in Hemel Gazette on Feb. 26, 2020
