Ian Lindsay

Ian Lindsay Notice
Lindsay Ian Thomas Of Shootersway Park,
passed away peacefully at home on Monday, 8th June 2020 aged 78 years.
Much loved husband of Diana,
father of Neil, Emma and Laura
and brother to Alastair.
Private cremation.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, can be made through www.jworley.co.uk/donate
or by cheque made payable to
'Hospice of St Francis' or
'Brain Tumour Charity' sent c/o
J. Worley (Funeral Directors) Ltd.
48 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead,
HP3 9HL Tel: (01442) 253465 www.jworley.co.uk
A celebration of his life is
planned for a later date.
Published in Hemel Gazette on June 17, 2020
