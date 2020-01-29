|
Stride Irene Beloved Mum to Ron and Robert Stride and sister to Robert Archer passed away on Saturday 18th January.
The service will be held at West Herts Crematorium, High Elms Lane,
WD25 0JS at 12.20 on Monday 10th February.
Mum will be resting at
Co-op Funeralcare, Wood Lane,
HP2 4TP. Please contact for visiting and any other enquiries.
Anyone wishing to send flowers they will need to be at the funeral parlour no later than 10.00am on the morning of the funeral. If you prefer, make a donation to the Dementia and Alzheimer's Society there will be a box at the Crematorium or online.
We will be raising a glass to Mum after the service at the function room behind The Greenacres Tavern, Bennett's End HP3 9LZ.
Published in Hemel Gazette on Jan. 29, 2020