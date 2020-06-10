Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James Read
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Read

Notice Condolences

James Read Notice
Read James Jolliffe 93, died at
Stoke Mandeville Hospital
on 17th May 2020 after
a rich and rewarding life.
In more recent times
James has been a resident of
Leonard Pulham Nursing Home but was better known as an active resident of Boxmoor Hemel Hempstead
for more than 48 years.
He was hugely loved and leaves behind Margaret his wife, children Jane, Elizabeth, Duncan, grandchildren
and great grandchildren.
A private family cremation service
will be held 19th June 2020.
Published in Hemel Gazette on June 10, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -