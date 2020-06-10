|
|
|
Read James Jolliffe 93, died at
Stoke Mandeville Hospital
on 17th May 2020 after
a rich and rewarding life.
In more recent times
James has been a resident of
Leonard Pulham Nursing Home but was better known as an active resident of Boxmoor Hemel Hempstead
for more than 48 years.
He was hugely loved and leaves behind Margaret his wife, children Jane, Elizabeth, Duncan, grandchildren
and great grandchildren.
A private family cremation service
will be held 19th June 2020.
Published in Hemel Gazette on June 10, 2020