Fogden Janet Margaret Formerly of Newpark Drive, Hemel Hempstead.
Passed away peacefully on Thursday 30th January, aged 82 years.
Re-united with her
loving husband George.
Mum of Lynne and Karen and grandmother, she will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at West Herts Crematorium on
Friday 21st February at 2.20pm.
Family flowers only by request, donations if desired may be made to The Essex and Herts Air Ambulance c/o M.K. Ginder & Sons, 51 High Street, Abbots Langley, WD5 0AA,
Tel. 01923 2699984
Published in Hemel Gazette on Feb. 12, 2020