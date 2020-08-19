|
|
|
Volker Janet Hilda Of Admiral Way, Berkhamsted.
Sadly passed away on
7th August 2020, aged 91.
She will be dearly missed
by her family and friends.
Due to the current restrictions a private funeral will be held at Chiltern Crematorium on the afternoon of Friday 21st August and a Memorial
will be arranged at a later date for family and friends.
Donations in her memory can be made to The Hospice of St Francis if desired at www.dignityfunerals.co.uk/funeral-notices/07-08-2020-janet-hilda-volker/
Published in Hemel Gazette on Aug. 19, 2020