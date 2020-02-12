Home

Malcolm Jones & Metcalfe
284 High Street
Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire HP4 1AH
01442 864548
Memorial service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
14:45
St Lawrence Church
Bovingdon
Jean Hird Notice
HIRD Jean Laura
(nee Harmer) Formerly of Bovingdon, passed away peacefully on 4th February 2020 at the age of 89, after a short illness.
She will be missed by her daughters Alison, Claire, Isobel, Vivien and Penny, her 13 grandchildren
and 11 great grandchildren.
Memorial Service to be held on
Monday 24th February at 2.45pm at
St Lawrence Church, Bovingdon
HP3 0LU. Family flowers only,
donations in memory of Jean can be made to St Lawrence Church Bovingdon. Funeral directors
Malcolm Jones & Metcalfe, 284 High St,
Berkhamsted HP4 1AH.
Published in Hemel Gazette on Feb. 12, 2020
