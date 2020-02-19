Home

Norwood Jean Mary Of Kilfillan House Nursing Home,
died at home on
Monday, 3rd February 2020
aged 77 years.
Funeral service to take place
at Chilterns Crematorium
(Hampden Chapel) on
Friday, 28th February at 1:15 PM.
No flowers please.
Donations may be made at www.jworley.co.uk/donate
or by cheque payable to
"Hospice of St Francis" sent c/o
J. Worley (Funeral Directors) Ltd.
344 High Street, Berkhamsted,
HP4 1HT. Tel: (01442) 870326 www.jworley.co.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on Feb. 19, 2020
