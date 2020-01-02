|
|
|
Wright Jennifer Of Adeyfield,
Hemel Hempstead passed away peacefully at the Hospice of St Francis on
Tuesday 17th December 2019.
She was a devoted wife to the late Michael and a truly wonderful Mum to Tanya and Simon, an amazing
Mother in law, Sister and friend and the best Nanna in the world to Christopher, Alexander, Annalise and William.
Funeral will take place at West Herts Crematorium, North Chapel at 2pm
on Wednesday 8th January 2020.
Family flowers only but donations to the Hospice of St Francis where Jenni
had volunteered for 10 years.
A&C Tadman 4-6 Queensway,
Hemel Hempstead, Herts, HP1 1LR
Tel: 01442 262700
Published in Hemel Gazette on Jan. 2, 2020