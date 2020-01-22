|
|
|
Fisher Joan Mary Of The Horseshoe, sadly passed away on 4th January 2020.
Funeral service to take place at West Herts Crematorium (North Chapel)
on Monday 27th January at 4:00pm.
Dress code is bright colours
and/or sequins.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired can be made via www.jworley.co.uk/donate
or by cheque made payable
to 'Dogs Trust' sent c/o
J. Worley (Funeral Directors) Ltd.
48 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead,
HP3 9HL Tel: (01422) 253465
www.jworley.co.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on Jan. 22, 2020