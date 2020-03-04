Home

Stapleton Joan Elaine Of Widmore Drive, died peacefully
at Watford General Hospital
on Monday, 24th February 2020,
aged 94 years.
Loving auntie to Carol, Terry
and their families.
Joan will be sadly missed
by all family and great friends.
Reunited with her
beloved husband John.
Funeral service to take place at Chilterns Crematorium (Milton Chapel) on Tuesday, 10th March at 1:45 PM.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, can be made at www.jworley.co.uk/donate
or by cheque made payable to
"British Heart Foundation" sent c/o
J. Worley (Funeral Directors) Ltd.
48 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead,
HP3 9HL Tel: (01442) 253465 www.jworley.co.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on Mar. 4, 2020
