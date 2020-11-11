Home

J Worley (Funeral Directors) Limited (Hemel Hempstead)
48 Lawn Lane
Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire HP3 9HL
01442 253465
Notice

John Capes Notice
Capes John Philip
(Phil) Of Shootersway Lane, Berkhamsted died at Alban Manor Nursing Home
on Tuesday, 3rd November 2020,
aged 64 years, following a
brave battle with Alzheimer's.
Beloved husband of Marie,
adored father of Laura and
treasured by his family and friends.
Phil will be missed and
always remembered.
Family flowers only please,
but donations may be made at
www.jworley.co.uk/donate
or by cheque payable to
"Alzheimer's Society" or
"Chiltern Dog Rescue" sent c/o
J. Worley (Funeral Directors) Ltd.
48 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead,
HP3 9HL Tel: (01442) 253465
www.jworley.co.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on Nov. 11, 2020
