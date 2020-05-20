|
|
|
Churchyard John Lewis (John) Passed away on 11th May 2020,
aged 87 years.
He will be deeply missed by his two sons, Richard and David,
his brothers, Alan and Mike and all his family and friends.
A service and cremation is to take place on Wednesday 3rd June 2020
at West Wiltshire Crematorium, Semington at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, to
The Hospice of St Frances,
Spring Garden Lane,
Off Shootersway, Berkhamstead,
Hertfordshire, HP4 3GW
You can donate online at www.stfrancis.org.uk/donate
or send a cheque to the address
above made payable to
'The Hospice of St Francis'
Please write 'In Memory of
John Churchyard' on the
reverse of the cheque.
Published in Hemel Gazette on May 20, 2020