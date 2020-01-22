Home

John Goodson Notice
Goodson John Robert Formerly of Ninian Road, died on Monday 13th January 2020
aged 81 years.
Funeral service to take place at West Herts Crematorium (South Chapel)
on Tuesday, 28th January at 2:20pm.
Immediate family flowers only. Donations, if desired can be made through www.jworley.co.uk/donate
or by cheque made payable to 'Dementia UK' sent c/o
J. Worley (Funeral Directors) Ltd.
48 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead,
HP3 9HL Tel: (01442) 253465
www.jworley.co.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on Jan. 22, 2020
