NEWSON John Edward Sadly passed away on the 10th February 2020,
aged 68 years.
A much loved Husband, Son
and Brother. John will be missed
by all his family and friends.
Funeral Service to take place
at West Herts Crematorium on
Tuesday 17th March 2020 at 2.40pm.
Family flowers only please but
donations in John's memory may be
made to Macmillan Cancer Support
c/o
J&S Funeral Service
17 School Mead
Abbots Langley
Herts
WD5 0LA
01923 262939
www.jsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on Feb. 26, 2020
