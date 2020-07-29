Home

John Reeve Notice
Reeve John Whittington Of Ash Road, Tring
died peacefully on 11th July 2020,
aged 84 years.
Many Hemel residence
might remember John having
taken their wedding photographs
from his Cameracraft business
at the bottom of Queensway.
Donations, if desired, can be made at www.jworley.co.uk/donate
or by cheque made payable
to 'Parkinson's UK' or
'Essex & Herts Air Ambulance' sent c/o
J. Worley (Funeral Directors) Ltd.
48 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead,
HP3 9HL Tel: (01442) 253465 www.jworley.co.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on July 29, 2020
