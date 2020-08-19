Home

J Worley (Funeral Directors) Limited (Hemel Hempstead)
48 Lawn Lane
Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire HP3 9HL
01442 253465
John Seaford

Notice Condolences

John Seaford Notice
Seaford John Burvill Of Green Lane, Leverstock Green
died at home on Saturday,
8th August 2020 aged 90 years.
John was a retired police sergeant and a member of Berkhamsted Golf Club. He will be sadly missed by
his daughter, grandchildren,
family, friends and neighbours.
All flowers welcome.
Donations, if desired, can be made at www.jworley.co.uk/donate
or by cheque made payable to
"British Heart Foundation" sent c/o
J. Worley (Funeral Directors) Ltd.
48 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead,
HP3 9HL Tel: (01442) 253465 www.jworley.co.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on Aug. 19, 2020
