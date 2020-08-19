|
|
|
Seaford John Burvill Of Green Lane, Leverstock Green
died at home on Saturday,
8th August 2020 aged 90 years.
John was a retired police sergeant and a member of Berkhamsted Golf Club. He will be sadly missed by
his daughter, grandchildren,
family, friends and neighbours.
All flowers welcome.
Donations, if desired, can be made at www.jworley.co.uk/donate
or by cheque made payable to
"British Heart Foundation" sent c/o
J. Worley (Funeral Directors) Ltd.
48 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead,
HP3 9HL Tel: (01442) 253465 www.jworley.co.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on Aug. 19, 2020