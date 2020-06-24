|
Sells John William It is with great sadness that the family of John announces his passing.
John is survived by his loving family;
his Son Graham,
Daughter-in-law Elaine,
Grandchildren Naomi and Hannah,
his three Great Grandchildren,
his Brother Barry and
his Sisters Jean and Kay.
John is also survived by his long
time caring and loving partner
Jean How and her family.
Family flowers only.
Donations can be made via www.jworley.co.uk/donate or cheques made payable to Alzheimers society c/o
J. Worley (Funeral Directors) Ltd.
48 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead,
HP3 9HL Tel: (01442) 253465 www.jworley.co.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on June 24, 2020