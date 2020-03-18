Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Huxtable
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Huxtable

Notice Condolences

Joyce Huxtable Notice
Huxtable Joyce Doreen Of St Margarets died at home
on Thursday, 27th February 2020,
aged 86 years.
Funeral service to take place at West Herts Crematorium (South Chapel)
on Monday, 30th March at 1:40 PM.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, can be made
at www.jworley.co.uk/donate
or by cheque made payable to
'Versus Arthritis' sent c/o
J. Worley (Funeral Directors) Ltd.
48 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead,
HP3 9HL Tel: (01442) 253465 www.jworley.co.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -