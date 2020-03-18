|
Huxtable Joyce Doreen Of St Margarets died at home
on Thursday, 27th February 2020,
aged 86 years.
Funeral service to take place at West Herts Crematorium (South Chapel)
on Monday, 30th March at 1:40 PM.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, can be made
at www.jworley.co.uk/donate
or by cheque made payable to
'Versus Arthritis' sent c/o
J. Worley (Funeral Directors) Ltd.
48 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead,
HP3 9HL Tel: (01442) 253465 www.jworley.co.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on Mar. 18, 2020