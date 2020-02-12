|
WILLMOTT Joyce Muriel
(nee Diggory) It is with great sadness
that the family of Joyce Muriel Willmott announce her passing on the 26th January 2020 having reached the grand age of 95.
Lovingly remembered by her children Mark, Simon, Susan and David, her brother Michael, her grandchildren Dante, Tama, Christopher, Cory, Maxwell and Sabrina, her great grandchildren Tayah, Emily, Ethan, Jacob, Thomas and Eleanor.
Having had a very full life she will
now be with her late husband
Derek Reginald Willmott.
A celebration of Joyce's life will be held at St Peter & St Paul Church, Tring on Tuesday 18th February 2020 at 12 noon, followed by committal at Aylesbury Vale Crematorium at 1.30pm.
Floral Tributes and all enquiries
please to Churchfield Funeralcare,
Church Yard, Tring, Herts, HP23 5AE.
Tel 01442 825472
Published in Hemel Gazette on Feb. 12, 2020