|
|
|
Paxman June Ena Of Alexandra Care Centre, formerly of Peartree Close, died at home on Sunday, 29th December 2019
aged 93 years.
Will be sadly missed by Lynda,
Dawn, Simon and families.
Funeral service to take place at West Herts Crematorium (South Chapel) on Thursday, 16th January at 3:40 PM.
All flowers welcome.
Donations, if desired, can be made via www.jworley.co.uk/donate
or by cheque made payable to 'Dementia UK' sent c/o
J. Worley (Funeral Directors) Ltd.
48 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead,
HP3 9HL Tel: (01442) 253465 www.jworley.co.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on Jan. 8, 2020