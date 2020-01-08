|
|
|
Shepherd Keith Dennis Keith passed away on
14th December 2019,
aged 70 at
a concert in Birmingham,
happily singing along to the music.
Loved brother,
brother-in-law and uncle.
The last 7 years of Keith's life have been really enjoyed with lots of concerts and speedway all over the UK as well as playing cribbage with a group at his sheltered accommodation.
The funeral service will be held at Fenland Crematorium, Knight's End Road, March, Cambs PE15 0YJ
on Wednesday 15th January 2020
at 1:30pm, casual attire.
Everybody will be welcome at
Neil's house for the wake.
Family flowers only please,
donations in memory of Keith may be made at the service for
World Wide Cancer Research.
Co-operative Funeralcare
(inc J.H. Landin & Son),
72 High Street, Chatteris, Cambs,
PE16 6NN Telephone 01354 760072
Published in Hemel Gazette on Jan. 8, 2020