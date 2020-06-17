|
Wilson Ken 91, died at Luton and Dunstable Hospital after a life full of
love and achievement.
He lived his early life in Shillington.
Ken was well known as a local businessman operating
Engineering Services in Luton
from the late 50's until 1970.
From 1972 he ran Deer Leap Horticulture in Little Gaddesden and was well known by customers throughout the area.
Married to Betty for 56 years who sadly passed away in 2018 he was hugely loved by their children, Marilyn, Graham and Peter, by his grandchildren, great grandchildren and his brother and sister, Michael and Jennifer, and all who knew him.
A private cremation service will be
held on 22nd June 2020.
Published in Hemel Gazette on June 17, 2020