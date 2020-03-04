Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lesley Handford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lesley Handford

Notice Condolences

Lesley Handford Notice
Handford Lesley
(Formerly known as Vansittart) Of Wooton Drive died at
Watford General Hospital
on Friday, 28th February 2020
aged 67 years.
Funeral service to take place at West Herts Crematorium (North Chapel)
on Friday, 20th March at 12:40 PM.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, can be made at www.jworley.co.uk/donate
or by cheque made payable to
"Rennie Grove Hospice Care" sent c/o
J. Worley (Funeral Directors) Ltd.
48 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead,
HP3 9HL Tel: (01442) 253465 www.jworley.co.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -