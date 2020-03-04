|
|
|
Handford Lesley
(Formerly known as Vansittart) Of Wooton Drive died at
Watford General Hospital
on Friday, 28th February 2020
aged 67 years.
Funeral service to take place at West Herts Crematorium (North Chapel)
on Friday, 20th March at 12:40 PM.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, can be made at www.jworley.co.uk/donate
or by cheque made payable to
"Rennie Grove Hospice Care" sent c/o
J. Worley (Funeral Directors) Ltd.
48 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead,
HP3 9HL Tel: (01442) 253465 www.jworley.co.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on Mar. 4, 2020