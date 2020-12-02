Home

J Worley (Funeral Directors) Limited (Hemel Hempstead)
48 Lawn Lane
Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire HP3 9HL
01442 253465
Leslie Andrews Notice
Andrews Leslie Albert John Passed away peacefully at
St Paul's Care Centre
on 24th November 2020,
aged 96 years.
Father to Martin and Alan
(and his wife Martina),
grandfather to Kathryn
(and her fiance Sam)
and Nicholas (and his wife Sarah)
and great grandaughter Elodie.
A gentle man who will be sadly missed.
A private funeral service is being
held for close family and friends.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, can be made at www.jworley.co.uk/donate
or by cheque made payable
to 'Diabetes UK' sent c/o
J. Worley (Funeral Directors) Ltd.
48 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead,
HP3 9HL Tel: (01442) 253465
www.jworley.co.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on Dec. 2, 2020
