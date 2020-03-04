|
MAHONEY Linda Anne Of Apsley, formerly Beechfield Road, Boxmoor.
Sadly passed away on
Wednesday 19th February 2020,
after a short illness.
Her final Journey will be on
Monday 16th March 2020 at
West Herts Crematorium,
North Chapel, at 2pm.
Followed by a celebration of her life at The Paper Mill in Apsley.
All welcome to attend.
In life Mum loved flowers
so flowers very much welcome.
All enquiries to
Neville Funeral Service,
Hemel Hempstead
01442 252 395
Published in Hemel Gazette on Mar. 4, 2020