Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neville Funeral Service (Hemel)
75 Marlowes
Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire HP1 1LF
01442 252395
Service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
14:00
West Herts Crematorium, North Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Mahoney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Mahoney

Notice Condolences

Linda Mahoney Notice
MAHONEY Linda Anne Of Apsley, formerly Beechfield Road, Boxmoor.
Sadly passed away on
Wednesday 19th February 2020,
after a short illness.
Her final Journey will be on
Monday 16th March 2020 at
West Herts Crematorium,
North Chapel, at 2pm.
Followed by a celebration of her life at The Paper Mill in Apsley.
All welcome to attend.
In life Mum loved flowers
so flowers very much welcome.
All enquiries to
Neville Funeral Service,
Hemel Hempstead
01442 252 395
Published in Hemel Gazette on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neville Funeral Service (Hemel)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -