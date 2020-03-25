Home

J Worley (Funeral Directors) Limited (Hemel Hempstead)
48 Lawn Lane
Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire HP3 9HL
01442 253465
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 29, 2020
West Herts Crematorium (South Chapel)
Lydia Jotham

Lydia Jotham Notice
Jotham Lydia Agnes Of Lindlings died at Watford General Hospital on Sunday, 15th March 2020 aged 92 years.
Funeral service to take place at West Herts Crematorium (South Chapel)
on Monday, 30th March at 10:20am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, can be made at www.jworley.co.uk/donations or by cheque made payable to
"Salvation Army" sent c/o
J. Worley (Funeral Directors) Ltd.
48 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead,
HP3 9HL Tel: (01442) 253465
www.jworley.co.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on Mar. 25, 2020
