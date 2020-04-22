|
|
|
Edwards Margaret Norma Passed away at Watford General Hospital early in
the morning of April 3rd,
aged 73, from COVID-19 with
Lymphoma as a contributory factor.
Loved and now sadly missed by
her husband Gruff, daughters
April and Kate, the wider family
and her many friends.
The funeral will be on Wednesday
April 29th at 11am at Garston
(West Herts.) in the South Chapel.
Because of the current restrictions
only immediate family may attend.
Do not send flowers, but if you would
like to, please send a donation to one
or more of these charities and
organisations that she supported,
mentioning her name and address:
Redwings Horse Sanctuary, Butterfly
Conservation, Blue Cross
Animal Charity, Born Free Foundation
(international wildlife), St Mungos
(homelessness), Essex and Herts Air
Ambulance, the Beds Bucks and
Oxfordshire Wildlife Trust or
the Dorset Wildlife Trust.
Published in Hemel Gazette on Apr. 22, 2020