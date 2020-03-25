|
|
|
Hobin Margaret Lilian
(Peggy) Of Boxted Road, Warners End
died peacefully on Thursday,
12th March 2020 aged 89 years.
Carol and Ian will miss Mum dearly
as will the grandchildren, great grandchildren, family and friends
but are comforted to think she is with Dad, Sid now after 19 years apart.
Funeral service to take place at West Herts Crematorium (North Chapel) on Wednesday, 1st April at 1:00pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, can be made at www.jworley.co.uk/donate or by cheque made payable to
'Alzheimers Society' sent c/o
J. Worley (Funeral Directors) Ltd.
48 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead,
HP3 9HL Tel: (01442) 253465 www.jworley.co.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on Mar. 25, 2020