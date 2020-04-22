|
MARDELL Margaret Mary (Known as Peggy)
Of Adeyfield,
Hemel Hempstead died peacefully at Alexandra Care Home
on 12th April 2020.
The wife of John Denis Mardell (deceased), beloved mother of Sue, Chris, Denise and Gavin, and their partners; grandmother to Joel, Eugene, Marcus, Joe, Jemma and Eala and their partners, great grandmother to Simone, Sunny, Finn, Betsy, Noah, Axel, Lily, Frank, and Pearl.
Her funeral will be held at a later date. Please make any charitable
donations to Cherry Tree Manor.
Published in Hemel Gazette on Apr. 22, 2020