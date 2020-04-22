|
|
|
Minors Matthew Richard Matthew, so very much beloved by all his family and friends, passed away from Covid19 on March 29th, 2020.
He will be greatly missed, especially by his parents, Mandy and Richard, brothers Alex and Charlie
and by Rachel, Becca,
Clementine and Henrietta.
His funeral is to be held
on April 29th. Attendance is limited
to his direct family.
We kindly ask that no flowers are sent, however if you would like to make a donation in Matthew's memory,
the Pepper Foundation has established a JustGiving page in his name.
Thank you.
A celebration of Matt's life will be
held later in the year.
Published in Hemel Gazette on Apr. 22, 2020