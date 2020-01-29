|
|
|
PHILLIPS Matthew Thomas Passed away
15th January 2020 aged 43.
The Bovingdon boy, accomplished sound engineer husband and father has sadly passed away aged 43.
Unusual in these days of exotic holidays and gap years Matthew spent most of his too short life in The Chilterns,
but this in no way diminished the adventurer he always was.
As a spirited and bold kid Matthew explored every inch of his world, forever cycling, walking and climbing.
A great storyteller, funny and fearless,
a brave goalkeeper for
Bovingdon and St Clement Danes.
In his teens Matthew became a drummer which led to the love of his life, music and his career as a sound engineer, working with artists as diverse as Sade and The Rolling Stones.
With the joyous arrival of Poppy in 2012 Matthew and his wonderful wife Emma have been extremely happy with Matthew enjoying The Chilterns
all over again.
He will be so missed by his many friends, his brothers, his mother
and of course Emma and Poppy.
The Funeral is to take place at
Chilterns Crematorium, Amersham on Tuesday 4th February 2020 at 1pm. Followed by refreshments at
The Crown, Ley Hill, Bovingdon. Donations, if desired
to Cancer Research c/o
Churchfield Funeralcare,
Church Yard, Tring, HP23 5AE.
01442 825472.
Published in Hemel Gazette on Jan. 29, 2020