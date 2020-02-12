|
|
|
Batchelor Maureen Rosina
(nee Shalders) Peacefully passed away on
21st January 2020, aged 93 years,
at Kilfillan House Care Home in Berkhamsted.
Born in Northchurch and
wife of the late Lionel Batchelor.
She was a dearly loved Mum, Nan and Great Nan. She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.
Her funeral and celebration of her life will take place at St Mary's Church in Northchurch at 12.00 noon on the
28th February 2020 followed by interment at New Road Cemetery, Northchurch.
Mourners are requested to
wear bright colours.
Flowers preferred with delivery to Malcolm, Jones and Metcalfe, Berkhamsted, HP4 1AH
by 10 am on 28th February.
or donations to the
Happy Wanderers Club,
Berkhamsted Birch Cottage,
The Hamlet, Potten End,
Berkhamsted, HP4 2RD
Published in Hemel Gazette on Feb. 12, 2020