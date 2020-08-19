Home

Maureen Flint Notice
Flint Maureen Maureen Flint, sadly passed away on Sunday 9th August at Caddington Grove Nursing Home.
Beloved wife to John who passed away in 2016 and Mum to Helen & Neville, Steve & Wendy and Kev & Sarah
and Granma to Harry & Katie,
Emily, Jamie & Daniel.
Maureen Flint was a well-known and respected councillor within the community and also served as Borough Mayor.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, can be made at www.jworley.co.uk/donate
or by cheque made payable to
"Rennie Grove Hospice Care" sent
c/o J. Worley (Funeral Directors) Ltd.
48 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead,
HP3 9HL Tel: (01442) 253465 www.jworley.co.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on Aug. 19, 2020
