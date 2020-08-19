|
|
|
Flint Maureen Maureen Flint, sadly passed away on Sunday 9th August at Caddington Grove Nursing Home.
Beloved wife to John who passed away in 2016 and Mum to Helen & Neville, Steve & Wendy and Kev & Sarah
and Granma to Harry & Katie,
Emily, Jamie & Daniel.
Maureen Flint was a well-known and respected councillor within the community and also served as Borough Mayor.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, can be made at www.jworley.co.uk/donate
or by cheque made payable to
"Rennie Grove Hospice Care" sent
c/o J. Worley (Funeral Directors) Ltd.
48 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead,
HP3 9HL Tel: (01442) 253465 www.jworley.co.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on Aug. 19, 2020