O'Hara Maureen Ann Of The Lodge Nursing Home,
died at home on
Wednesday, 29th January 2020
aged 85 years.
Funeral service to take place at West Herts Crematorium (North Chapel)
on Monday, 10th February at 1:20pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, can be made via www.jworley.co.uk/donate
or by cheque made payable to
'Alzheimers Research UK' sent c/o
J. Worley (Funeral Directors) Ltd.
48 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead,
HP3 9HL Tel: (01442) 253465 www.jworley.co.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on Feb. 5, 2020
