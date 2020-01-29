|
|
|
Lynch Michael John Of Hilmay Drive, died at
Watford General Hospital on
Thursday, 16th January 2020,
aged 77 years.
Beloved husband of Barbara and
father to Gary, Anthony and Peter.
Funeral service to take place at Chilterns Crematorium (Milton Chapel) on Monday, 3rd February at 12:15 PM.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, can be made through www.jworley.co.uk/donate
or by cheque made payable to
'West Hertfordshire Hospitals
NHS Trust' sent c/o
J. Worley (Funeral Directors) Ltd.
48 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead,
HP3 9HL Tel: (01442) 253465 www.jworley.co.uk
Published in Hemel Gazette on Jan. 29, 2020