REEVE Michael George (Mick) Of Redwood Drive,
Hemel Hempstead.
Passed away peacefully at home
on December 18th 2019.
Dearly loved husband, devoted father and father in law, grandfather
and great grandfather.
The funeral will be held at St. Mark's Roman Catholic Church in the grounds of John F Kennedy School , HP1 2PH on Friday 17th January at 11.30am followed by burial at Woodwells Cemetery and afterwards at Boxmoor Social Club. Family flowers only please, but donations can be made to the RNLI.
Published in Hemel Gazette on Jan. 8, 2020