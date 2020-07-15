Home

Wood Michael Ronald Passed peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on the 7th July 2020 aged 79 years.

Devoted and loving husband to Christine (Flower). The most hardworking loving dad we could
have ever wished for to Deb &
Mikayla-Stacey & Step dad to
Matthew and Maxine.
The most wonderful grandad &
great grandad brother
and friend to many.

Funeral Service to take place at Grantham Crematorium on
Friday 17th July 2020 at 3:30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations
in Lieu of flowers are for the work of
St Barnabas Hospice and can be forwarded to
Price & Son Funeral Directors,
70 Castlegate, Grantham,
NG31 6SH, 01476 593556
Published in Hemel Gazette on July 15, 2020
